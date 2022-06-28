Regent Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP opened at $94.98 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.98.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

