Regent Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Regent Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 675 shares of the software company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Adobe by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 5,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,554,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $381.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $401.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.70. The stock has a market cap of $180.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

