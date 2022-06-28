Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Regent Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 60,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% in the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $74.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.57. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

