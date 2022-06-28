Regent Investment Management LLC Sells 415 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Regent Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 103,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,606 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.14%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,121.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CAG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

