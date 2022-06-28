Regent Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Regent Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.38.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $400.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.83.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

