Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Acquires 5,629 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,907,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 564,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the period. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $42.41. 251,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,371. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.11. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

