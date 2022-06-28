Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys 117 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 8,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.79. 29,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $343.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock valued at $107,912,260 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.