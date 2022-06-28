Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,517. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

