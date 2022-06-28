Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Cuts Stock Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,412,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,511,000 after buying an additional 408,788 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 899,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,646,000 after buying an additional 541,085 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,285,000 after buying an additional 54,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 413,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,324,000 after purchasing an additional 70,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 305,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after acquiring an additional 73,249 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULG traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. The stock had a trading volume of 86,524 shares. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56.

