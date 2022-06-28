Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 6.9% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 15,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. TheStreet lowered Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.85. 48,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.26. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $172.92 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

