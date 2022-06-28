Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000.
NULV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 276,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $30.70.
