Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,622,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 137,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,826. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.48 and a one year high of $88.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day moving average is $77.61.

