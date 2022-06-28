Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $477,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 20,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206,901. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

