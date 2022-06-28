Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 187 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,810,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,426,745,000 after acquiring an additional 179,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after buying an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,780,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,910,601,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,293,000 after buying an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,776,701 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,026,115,000 after buying an additional 171,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Argus downgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on 3M from $167.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $128.19 and a 52-week high of $203.21.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

