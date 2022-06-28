Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Trading 1.7% Higher

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.63. 169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average of $20.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Renaissance International IPO ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating) by 93.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,717 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.07% of Renaissance International IPO ETF worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

