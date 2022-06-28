Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 892 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.39. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

