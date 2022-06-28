Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after buying an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,631.1% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after buying an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,437,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,414,000 after acquiring an additional 511,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $152.57. 14,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.69 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total value of $782,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,658,461. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.