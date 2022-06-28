Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after buying an additional 213,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,659,874. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

