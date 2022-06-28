Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.58 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its holdings in PayPal by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 82,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the first quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 44,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.45. 86,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,083,782. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.13.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.