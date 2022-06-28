Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 575,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,826,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on PNC shares. Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.29.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.09. 24,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,670. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.51 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total transaction of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

