Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.62 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 23,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.50. The company had a trading volume of 51,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,830. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

