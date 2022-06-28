Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 140.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,021,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,665,000 after purchasing an additional 101,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the period.

VOO traded up $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $360.24. The stock had a trading volume of 152,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,240,229. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $398.04. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

