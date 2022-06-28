Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after purchasing an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,990,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 11.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $19.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,323.55. 54 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,351.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,321.89. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $1,167.50 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 78 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,319.71 per share, with a total value of $102,937.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,785.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649 in the last ninety days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MKL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,525.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

