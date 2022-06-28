Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,345 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,095. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

