Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $291.85. 1,126,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,409,932. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

