Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Richards Packaging Income has a 52 week low of C$25.52 and a 52 week high of C$34.10.
Richards Packaging Income Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
- PagerDuty Stock Rides the Digital Operations Management Trend
- Should You Consider Polestar Stock After Its IPO?
- MarketBeat Podcast: How to Profit In The Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.