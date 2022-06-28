Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) Shares Down 8.1%

Shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) fell 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.83. 764 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RRTS)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment.

