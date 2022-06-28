Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Short Interest Up 4,085.0% in June

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,582,600 shares, an increase of 4,085.0% from the May 31st total of 109,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,493,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RYCEY shares. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 75 ($0.92) to GBX 70 ($0.86) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 110 ($1.35) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

