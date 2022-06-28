Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.73.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.4% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.54. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

