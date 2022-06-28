Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target to GBX 180

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.21% from the company’s current price.

VMUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 245 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.19) price target on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 224.22 ($2.75).

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of VMUK stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 132.15 ($1.62). 959,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,024,674. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.96. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 218.70 ($2.68). The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.60.

In other news, insider David Duffy sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.56), for a total transaction of £8,346.44 ($10,239.77).

Virgin Money UK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.