Royal Bank of Canada Trims Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Target Price to C$7.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.47.

TSE:CJR.B traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 267,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,630. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$822.95 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$3.77 and a one year high of C$6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

