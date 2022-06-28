RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON RPS opened at GBX 106 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.23. The firm has a market cap of £294.16 million and a P/E ratio of 50.48.
RPS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
