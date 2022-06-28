RPS Group (LON:RPS) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 145 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.84) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON RPS opened at GBX 106 ($1.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. RPS Group has a 52-week low of GBX 83.55 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 132 ($1.62). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.23. The firm has a market cap of £294.16 million and a P/E ratio of 50.48.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; communication; and creative and digital services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.