Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Stock Price Up 9.3%

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) rose 9.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 5,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 981,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

RSI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rush Street Interactive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 80,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $491,026.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,169,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236,473.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 87,713 shares of company stock valued at $540,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,530,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

