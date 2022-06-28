Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading 5.6% Higher

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.21. 233,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 793,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

