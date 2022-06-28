Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Downgraded by DZ Bank to “Hold”

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €28.60 ($30.43) and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($37.23) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.52.

SZGPY stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Salzgitter had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 25.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Salzgitter will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0512 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

