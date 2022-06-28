Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 1,737.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANB traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. 2,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $9.99. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.87 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

Get Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,758,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 922,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after buying an additional 53,716 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,111,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 658,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $6,500,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.