Sanchez Wealth Management Group Grows Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF accounts for 12.5% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 3.50% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $29,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 304,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHML traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $49.28. 62 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,607. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $59.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.50.

