Sanchez Wealth Management Group Has $23.74 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 10.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,954 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.42.

