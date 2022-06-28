Sanchez Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group owned about 0.30% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $7,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,156,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,872,000 after buying an additional 395,632 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 203,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,311,000 after buying an additional 190,298 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,577,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119,507 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 354,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,282,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,315,000 after purchasing an additional 83,114 shares during the period.

JHMM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,797. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $56.82.

