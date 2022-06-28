Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,000 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the May 31st total of 1,874,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SSLZY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 237,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,139. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.36.

Get Santos alerts:

About Santos (Get Rating)

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.