Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Increased by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 2,210.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078,738 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $84,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $70.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

