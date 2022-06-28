Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Position Increased by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,184 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,395 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 2,214,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,190 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period.

SCHB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.42. The company had a trading volume of 52,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $51.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

