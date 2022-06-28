Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,837 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 47,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 174,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 74,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.80. 14,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,002. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

