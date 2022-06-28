Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. SJA Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,371. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

