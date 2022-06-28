Secure Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 62,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,397,000.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.57. 556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,986. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

