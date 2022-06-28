Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $125.78. 2,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.13%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.91.

About DTE Energy (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.