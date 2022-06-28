Secure Asset Management LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 92,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,963,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth about $23,176,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.68. 33,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,763. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $137.50 and a 1 year high of $172.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

