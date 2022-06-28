Secure Asset Management LLC Has $554,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.56. 1,076,954 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.42.

