Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.50. 2,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 942,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $352.85 and a 200 day moving average of $393.77. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

