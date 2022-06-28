Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 747 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,689,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,895 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,805,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,929,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $490,439,000 after buying an additional 675,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.52. The stock had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,782. The company has a market capitalization of $177.63 billion, a PE ratio of 176.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 1,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.16, for a total value of $292,776.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,855,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

